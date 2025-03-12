TMC to Deliver Equipment for Genting’s FLNG Unit

TMC Compressors (TMC) has secured a contract to deliver a large capacity marine compressed air system to the large floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit that Wison New Energies is building for Malaysia-based Genting.

TMC will deliver its scope as a subcontractor to Jereh Offshore, which is a China-based engineering technology and service company to the offshore industries.

As part of its scope of supply, TMC will deliver a marine compressed air system consisting of six compressors in total, for control air, instrument air, N2 feed air and utility purposes. The company has not disclosed the value of the contract.

“This is a big FLNG facility, which requires substantial compressed air capacity. This is what we will deliver, with focus on reliability, low energy consumption and low operating expenses,” said Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

The FLNG facility will have a capacity of 1.2 million tonnes LNG per annum.

Wison New Energies, based in China, will undertake the construction of the FLNG facility at its shipyards in Nantong and ZhouShan as part of the deal the company signed with Wison in 2024, worth over $1 billion.

Following the successful yard performance test, the FLNG facility is due to be transported to Teluk Bintuni, West Papua, Indonesia, for final commissioning.

The feed gas for the FLNG facility will be supplied from the Asap, Merah and Kido structures within the concession area of the Kasuri Block in West Papua, Indonesia, awarded to Genting Oil Kasuri (GOKPL), which is 95% indirect subsidiary of the Gengting.