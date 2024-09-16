Tommy Hilfiger Holds Fashion Show on Ferry Owned by Pete Davidson and Colin Jost

Clothing brand Tommy Hilfiger hosted a unique "nautical" event earlier this month, showcasing its upcoming spring collection on a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry vessel during New York Fashion Week.

The fashion show marked the first event held aboard the retired ferry John F. Kennedy since it was acquired by celebrity comedians Pete Davidson and Colin Jost in 2022. The vessel was docked at South Street Seaport's Pier 17 for the September 8 event, which featured Tommy Hilfiger’s Spring ‘25 line incorporating "nautical themes with a twist."

"We're revisiting the nautical and maritime inspirations that have defined our signature look since 1985," said Tommy Hilfiger. "Today, it’s updated and remixed for 2025: the look has the ease of effortless summer style, but with a confidence that feels ready to step off the ferry and back into the city."

The 277-foot double-ended passenger and vehicle ferry John F. Kennedy was built by the former Levingston Shipbuilding Company in Orange, Texas and operated from 1965 until August 2021 when it was removed from service due to mechanical issues with its propulsion system, though its hull was said to be in good condition. It was replaced by the Michael H. Ollis, the first of three new Ollis-class ferries built by Eastern Shipbuilding Group.

John F. Kennedy was put up for auction by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) and sold to Staten Island natives Davidson and Jost for $280,100. The partnership, which includes architect and developer Ron Castellano and comedy club owner Paul Italia, reportedly planned to convert it into a $34 million comedy club and entertainment venue.