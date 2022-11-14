Torqeedo Opens New HQ and Production Facilities

Marine electric drives manufacturer Torqeedo GmbH celebrated the grand opening of a brand-new 8,300 m2 building near Munich where all company activities, including research, development, and production, will now take place.

Fabian Bez, Torqeedo's chief executive officer, said, Whether by road, rail, air or water, sustainable forms of propulsion are needed to achieve the climate targets. In the transport sector, in particular, there is still a lot to be done. As Torqeedo, we recognized this trend early on and developed battery-electric drives for watercraft. Today, we are the global technology leader for zero-emission mobility on the water. We will soon produce our two hundred thousandth electric motor and have already filed more than 250 patents. Electric mobility on water, "Made in Germany" - this is what Torqeedo will continue to stand for in the future.

"Over the past year, Torqeedo has strengthened its award-winning product lineup, production capabilities and internal processes and is fully prepared to continue to lead the transformation of the marine industry. The new facility allowed us to implement lean manufacturing strategies which reduce waste, improve product quality, and ready the company for sustained, rapid growth. Torqeedo's production lines were formerly split between three remote facilities, but with the new production hall, all lines are now run side-by-side."