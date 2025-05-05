TotalEnergies Seeks $16B Permit For Green Hydrogen Project in Chile

Subsidiaries of energy major TotalEnergies have applied for an environmental permit for a $16 billion green hydrogen and ammonia project in southern Chile, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

The project, run by the Chilean subsidiary TEC H2 MAG, is expected to begin operations in 2030 and includes a wind farm, seven electrolysis centers for green hydrogen, a desalination plant, an ammonia plant, and maritime infrastructure for shipping.

The Andean nation has been promoting the development of clean hydrogen projects, but some companies say lengthy permitting and a lack of infrastructure has led the country to the head start it had in green hydrogen.

According to the project's website, the environmental permit process is expected to take two years, with construction to begin in 2027.

The ammonia plant, which will be commissioned in stages, will produce up to 10,800 metric tons per day.

(Reuters)