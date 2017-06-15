Marine Link
Thursday, June 15, 2017

Kotug Smit Towage Orders Three New Tugs

June 15, 2017

The board of Kotug Smit Towage with Secretary General of European Tugowners Association. On the picture left to right: Wouter Nieuwveld, CFO Kotug Smit Towage, Anna Maria Darmanin, ETA, Harrold van der Meer, COO Kotug Smit Towage, René Raaijmakers, CEO Kotug Smit Towage. (Photo: Kotug Smit)

The board of Kotug Smit Towage with Secretary General of European Tugowners Association. On the picture left to right: Wouter Nieuwveld, CFO Kotug Smit Towage, Anna Maria Darmanin, ETA, Harrold van der Meer, COO Kotug Smit Towage, René Raaijmakers, CEO Kotug Smit Towage. (Photo: Kotug Smit)

With its latest newbuild order, Kotug Smit Towage will bring the total number of Damen-built tugs operating in its fleet of 69 to 22.
 
The European harbor towage services provider has ordered a trio from Damen Shipyards Group, including two 80 metric ton bollard pull ASD Tugs 2913 (including one with firefighting capabilities) and a 70 metric ton bollard pull ATD Tug 2412 Twin Fin.
 
Kotug Smit Towage CEO, René Raaijmakers, said the three new tugs will support the company’s growth in the U.K. “These Damen tugs were selected for their high performance and short delivery time and will fit perfectly into our European harbor towage operations, especially given their commonality with the tugs we are currently operating,” he added.
 
Damen’s Area Director Benelux, Mijndert Wiesenekker, said, “Thanks to Damen’s standardized shipbuilding philosophy two of the vessels had already been constructed as stock vessels, ensuring Kotug Smit of the fastest possible delivery time.”
 
Simultaneously, Kotug Smit Towage commenced a charter of a Damen-built ASD 2810 Hybrid tug, which was renamed Hampshire during Kotug Smit’s “Herring with friends-party” – a traditional Dutch event to mark the beginning of the herring season – in Rotterdam. Hampshire was freshly delivered from Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam, where she had been repainted in Kotug Smit Towage colors. 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jun 2017 - The Annual World Yearbook

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News