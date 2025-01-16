Trafigura Co-Loads Ammonia and Propane

Trafigura and CF Industries, the world’s largest producer of ammonia, have completed the first co-loaded ammonia and propane shipment operation of its kind.

In early January, the Green Power Medium Gas Carrier (MGC) completed a single voyage from the US to Europe loaded with ammonia from CF Industries and with LPG (propane) in separate tanks.

The co-loaded vessel project was intended in part as a demonstration of capabilities needed for the efficient and economic transport of low-carbon ammonia to supply ports that may not require a full vessel of ammonia.

The ability to co-load low-carbon ammonia with LPG is one pathway to supporting the scale up in availability of low emission fuels. CF Industries is currently progressing a carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project at its Donaldsonville facility that will enable it to produce substantial volumes of low-carbon ammonia. The CCS project is expected to start-up in 2025.

“We transport LPG and ammonia from the US to Europe on similar ships on a regular basis,” said Patricio Norris, Global Head of Ammonia and LPG for Trafigura. “We can improve the economics for our customers and reduce emissions with fewer voyages by safely co-loading ammonia and LPG in the same vessel.”

Ammonia was loaded onto the Green Power from CF Industries’ Donaldsonville, Louisiana, manufacturing complex and LPG was loaded into separate tanks of the vessel in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Following a review of applicable regulations, permission from the US Coast Guard, a detailed risk assessment and planning with the ports, shipowner and operator Purus and STS company International Fender Providers (IFP), the loadings proceeded.

Strict segregation requirements ensured that any crossover of liquid, condensate or vapor was prevented. After crossing the Atlantic Ocean, the LPG was discharged via a ship-to-ship (STS) operation in the Mediterranean for use in domestic heating and the ammonia was discharged at Tees Port for CF Fertilisers UK.

This shipment follows Trafigura’s first ship-to-ship transfer of ammonia in July 2024 for CF Industries.



