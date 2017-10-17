Marine Link
Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Transocean Wins BHP Work

October 17, 2017

Image: Transocean

 Transocean announced that the ultra-deepwater drillship Deepwater Invictus was awarded a two-year contract plus three one-year priced options with a subsidiary of BHP Billiton

 
The backlog associated with the firm contract is approximately $106 million. The contract is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2018.
 
“We are extremely pleased to continue working with BHP,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Thigpen. 
 
“Since we welcomed the Invictus into our fleet in 2014, the combination of BHP, Transocean and the Invictus has delivered industry-leading performance; and, we look forward to extending our productive relationship through this multi-year contract,” Jeremy added.
 
Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and believes that it operates one of the most versatile offshore drilling fleets in the world.
 
Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of 38 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 25 ultra-deepwater floaters, seven harsh environment floaters, two deepwater floaters and four midwater floaters. 
 
In addition, Transocean has four ultra-deepwater drillships under construction or under contract to be constructed. 
 
