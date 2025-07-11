Trelleborg Acquires Masterseals Sealing Specalist in Singapore

Trelleborg Group has, through its business area, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, signed an agreement to acquire Masterseals, a Singapore–based company specializing in sealing solutions for the energy sector and industrial applications.

Masterseals is known for its engineered sealing solutions produced in small series for demanding operating environments. In addition to manufacturing, the company also operates as a technical service center focused on aftermarket support and short delivery times. In 2024, the company generated sales of just over USD$4.18 million (SEK 40 million). Its office and manufacturing facility are located in western Singapore, in close proximity to Trelleborg’s Customer Solution Center.

The transaction is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2025.