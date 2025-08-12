Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Welcomes Trainees from Timor-Leste

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding has welcomed 11 technical intern trainees from the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste.

This initiative follows the agreement signed in January 2024 at the request of the Government of Timor-Leste, aimed at fostering international cooperation and promoting the global development of the shipbuilding industry.

This second group comprises nine welding (semiautomatic welding) trainees, and two scaffolding trainees, all of whom were selected through a local screening process in Timor-Leste.

The Tsunezo Cooperative Association, which serves as the supervising organization, will provide comprehensive support to ensure a safe and secure living and working environment for the trainees.

It has already provided post-entry training and orientation, while the Safety Assurance Dept. at Tsuneishi Shipbuilding provided safety training.

During their stay, the trainees will be assigned to 11 companies affiliated with Tsuneishi Shipbuilding.

Following the arrival of the first group of technical intern trainees in January 2025, this second group will likewise participate in three years of on-the-job training as part of Tsuneishi Shipbuilding’s continued efforts to contribute to human resource development in the global maritime sector.



