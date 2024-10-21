Tug Crew Rescued After Losing Steering in Rough Seas Off Washington Coast

Five people were rescued from a tug that lost steering in heavy seas off the coast of La Push, Wash., Friday afternoon.

At 4:10 p.m., the 130-foot commercial tug Luther lost steering and was beset by weather while towing a concrete barge 10 miles off the coast of La Push and requested assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard. On scene weather conditions were 10- to 14-foot seas and winds of 45-knots.

A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat (MLB) crew from Coast Guard Station Quillayute River, an MH-60 Jayhawk crew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria, and the emergency tug Lauren Foss were launched to assist the distressed vessel.

The Luther began taking on water, and the crew disconnected from the barge due to the weather conditions. Once disconnected, the Luther was able to stabilize and stay afloat while they prepared for a tow from the Lauren Foss.

While the tow was being set up, the adrift barge came close to the Luther and threatened to collide and all crew members were transferred to the 47-foot MLB.

During the transfer, one crew member fell into the water and was retrieved by the 47-foot MLB crew. Station Quillayute River transferred a crew member onto the Luther and the Lauren Foss attempted a tow but was unable to complete it after a line fouled in one of the Lauren Foss’s props and they had to return to shore.

After the first tow was unsuccessful, the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Atlantic Raven, an oceangoing tug, arrived on scene along with Coast Guard Station Neah Bay and Air Station Port Angeles.

The crews were able to establish a tow and prevent the Luther from running aground while only 1 mile from shore. The Luther was taken to Port Angeles and no injuries were reported.

Next, the Coast Guard and partner agencies began work to locate the missing 333-foot barge, which is loaded with 10,000 tons of cement mix as well as 1,200 gallons of diesel fuel from an onboard generator.

The barge was found approximately 5 miles west of Cape Alava and is said to be stable. The Unified Command is developing a plan to tow the barge and remove 2,600 feet of towing wire. Meanwhile, the Lauren Foss will remain near the barge until the plan is approved and there is a safe weather window.