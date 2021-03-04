Tug Crewman Medevaced Off Louisiana

March 4, 2021

(U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station New Orleans)

An ailing mariner was medevaced from a U.S.-flagged tug approximately 18 miles southwest of Atchafalaya Bay, off Louisiana, on Wednesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said its watchstanders at Sector New Orleans received a call via VHF-FM radio channel 16 from the 78-foot tug boat Lady Loren stating a 35-year-old crewmember was reportedly suffering chest pains and shallow breathing.

Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist, and the helicopter crew arrived on scene, safely hoisted the man and took him to Terrebonne Medical Center for further medical care.

