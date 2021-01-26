Tug Malta Takes Delivery of New Tug from Damen

Maltese tug operator Tug Malta has taken delivery of Senglea, a new Damen RSD Tug 2513 to be used for maneuvering container vessels in and out of the harbor.

Handed over on January 15, the newbuild joins a fleet that already has a number of Damen ASD tugs, but is the first RSD tug to operate in the region.

Tug Malta, owned by Rimorchiatori Mediterranei Spa, ordered the vessel in November 2019. Built at Damen’s Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam, she has a bollard pull of 80 tonnes. The design features Damen’s Twin Fin skeg to enhance directional stability and provide higher indirect towing force. Other characteristics are IMO Tier III readiness, Damen Safety Glass and a glued superstructure to minimize noise and vibration.

First introduced in 2018, the RSD Tug 2513 is compact for operations in and around harbors and terminals, yet it also has the power and flexibility to maneuver even the largest vessels safely, quickly and efficiently within restricted waters, the builder said. The design combines elements of both tractor and ASD tugs to create a class of vessel that effectively has two bows, making it effective at both bow and stern assists.

The RSD Tug 2513 also features Damen Triton, a digitalized remote monitoring system that collects data from sensors throughout the vessel. Damen Triton reports such things as fuel, oil and water levels on board as well as performance indicators such as power, RPM and fuel consumption. According to Damen, it paves the way for more efficient sailing, reducing both fuel consumption and emissions, and for maximizing uptime via preventive maintenance.

The Senglea has been equipped with Fi-Fi 1 firefighting equipment and is fully compliant with local Maltese regulations.

Antonio Marte, Area Manager North, West and South Europe at Damen Shipyards, said, “It wasn’t easy to execute this project right in the middle of a pandemic, but we took special measures related to logistics and production, whilst ensuring the safest possible working environment. As a result of these measure, we were able to secure a continuous workflow at the yard, leading to the on-time delivery of the vessel and the well-being of all involved in the project.