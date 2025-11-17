Tug Returns to Service Following Fire Damage

After sustaining extensive damage in a December 2024 fire, the tug Lucinda Smith has returned to the water with a fresh start powered by Mitsubishi S12R-Y3MPTAW-3 Tier 3 engines rated at 1260HP @1600RPM each. The repower was completed by Windward Power with support from Laborde Products, giving the rebuilt vessel renewed strength and reliability for her work on the East Coast.

Built in 1975 for the U.S. Navy as YTB-140, Lucinda Smith has sailed under multiple owners and through several repowers across the country. That long history nearly came to an end with the New Bedford fire, but the curretn operator chose to invest in a full rebuild, with Mitsubishi power at the center.

“The fire was a setback, but it didn’t change the value of this vessel,” said Gary Eleniefsky, Vice President of Windward Power. “By repowering with Mitsubishi, we knew the Lucinda Smith would return stronger. Laborde’s team was there with the support and pipeline to make sure this rebuild came together the right way.”

For Laborde Products, the Lucinda Smith project represents both resilience and partnership.

“Seeing a vessel come back after something like this is rewarding,” said Brian Laborde, President & CEO of Laborde Products. “Our role was to stand alongside Robert B. Our Company and Windward Power to deliver engines and support that extend the Lucinda Smith’s story, not end it. That’s the type of work that keeps us motivated."



