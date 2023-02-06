Tugboat Crew Member Missing Near Sabine, Texas

Emergency response crews are searching for a tugboat crew member that has gone missing near Sabine, Texas, Monday.

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a notification at 6:10 a.m. from the tugboat Smith Invader stating a crew member was last seen at 10 p.m. Sunday and was noticed missing after a crew boat was supposed to transfer him off the vessel at 6 a.m. Monday. The missing mariner is a 35-year-old white male last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Sabine 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to search for the missing crew member.

Involved in the search are USCG Sector Houston-Galveston, Station Sabine and Air Station Houston, as well as the Jefferson County Police Department and the Texas General Land Office.