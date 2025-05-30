Marine Link
Saturday, May 31, 2025

TUI Cruises Launches Fincantieri-Built Dual-Fuel Cruise Ship

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 30, 2025

  • (Credit: Fincantieri)
  • (Credit: Fincantieri)
  • (Credit: Fincantieri)
  • (Credit: Fincantieri) (Credit: Fincantieri)
  • (Credit: Fincantieri) (Credit: Fincantieri)
  • (Credit: Fincantieri) (Credit: Fincantieri)

Fincantieri and TUI Cruises, a joint venture between TUI AG and Royal Caribbean Cruises, have launched Mein Shiff Flow, a dual-fuel cruise ship newbuild.

A sister ship to Mein Schiff Relax, delivered in February 2025, the new unit is scheduled to enter service in mid-2026.

With approximately 160,000 gross tons, Mein Schiff Flow is based on a first-in-class project developed by Fincantieri enhancing the modernity and sustainability characteristics that TUI Cruises, a company with one of the most advanced fleets from an ecological point of view.

The ship will be able to use LNG and is future-proof with the ability to utilize low-emission fuels such as bio- or e-LNG, marking a significant step towards climate-neutral cruising.

Mein Schiff Flow will feature catalytic converters meeting Euro 6 standards, a steam turbine, using the residual heat from the diesel generators, as well as an electrical shore-power connection.

All this will ensure almost emission-free operations while in port (about 40% of operating time). The unit will also be equipped with an innovative and highly efficient waste treatment system capable of transforming organic materials into recyclable components through a thermal process.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

New Products, Technologies & Systems

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week