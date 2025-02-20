Twelve Large Container Ships to Have GTT LNG Fuel Tanks

GTT has received an order from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries to design the cryogenic fuel tanks for 12 new LNG-fuelled container vessels on behalf of a European shipowner.

The Mark III Flex membrane tanks will have a capacity of 12,750 cubic metres and the “1 barg” design, which allows an effective operating pressure of up to 1 barg instead of the customary 0.7 barg.

The Mark III membrane system is a containment and insulation system directly supported by the ship’s hull structure. It is composed of a primary corrugated stainless steel membrane positioned on top of prefabricated insulation panels, including a complete secondary membrane made of composite material.

The order will be the second series of vessels applying this design, which helps meet future port regulations requiring ships to be electrically connected to the quayside.

GTT estimates that using LNG to power a large container ship saves around 25,000 tonnes of CO₂ per year compared to heavy fuel oil propulsion.

The delivery of the 12 vessels is scheduled between the second quarter of 2027 and the fourth quarter of 2028.



