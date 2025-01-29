Two Italian-Made Navy Ships Get New Names Ahead of Handover to Indonesia

Fincantieri’ shipyard in Muggiano has hosted the renaming ceremony of the two Multipurpose Combat Ship/PPA (MPCS) vessels sold to the Indonesian Navy.

The ships are part of the contract signed by Fincantieri in 2024, valued at approximately $1.23 billion euros.

Originally built as the fifth and sixth units for the Italian Navy, the two ships, formerly named Marcantonio Colonna and Ruggiero di Lauria, have now been renamed KRI BRAWIJAYA-320 and KRI PRABU SILIWANGI-321.

The supply contract stems from the interest generated during the campaigns of the MPCS/PPA vessels Francesco Morosini and Raimondo Montecuccoli in Indonesia in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

It marks a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between Fincantieri and the Indonesian Ministry of Defense. Built at Fincantieri’s integrated Riva Trigoso-Muggiano shipyard, these vessels will be the largest combat ships in the Indonesian Navy, strengthening stability in the Indo-Pacific region and safeguarding Indonesia’s national interests.

The MPCS/PPA is a highly versatile class of ship designed to perform a wide range of missions, including frontline combat operations, maritime patrol, rescue, and civil protection activities.

The two ships are scheduled for delivery to the Indonesian Navy in 2025.