Two New Tugs Handed Over to Ri Zhao Port

A pair of new tugs has been delivered to Ri Zhao Port, Shandong, China in February and March of this year, followed by an official naming ceremony held at owner’s fleet base last week.

The newly completed RAmparts 3400 ASD tugs Ri Gang Tuo 1 and Ri Gang Tuo 2 were designed by Robert Allan Ltd. and constructed at Rizhao Kingda Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., for operations in Rizhao Port on the coast of the Yellow Sea, China.

According to the designer, the newly developed RAmparts 3400 has been specially designed for owners who prefer to operate tugs with shallow draft and assist ships with low freeboards. The tugs were designed and constructed to the following CCS Notation ★ CSA, TUG, R2, ★ CSM, BRC.

Propulsion machinery consists of two Niigata main diesel engines 6L28HX, 1838kW and two Kongsberg Z-drives, US205S P20 FP.

On sea trials the vessels achieved bollard pull, astern of 64.3 tonnes and 14.02 kts free running speed, ahead.

Each of the multipurpose tugs is outfitted with a variety of deck machinery including a hawser winch from Masada Ironworks Co. Ltd, and two windlasses. Ship-handling fenders at the bow consist of an upper row of cylindrical fenders and a lower course of W-fender. Sheer fendering consists of “D” rubbers and a smaller cylindrical fender at the stern.

The accommodations have been outfitted for a crew of ten with master’s cabin, mess, galley arranged in the deckhouse and all other crew cabins located on the lower accommodation deck. There is also a provision store on the lower deck. The wheelhouse is designed with a single split type control station which provides maximum all-round visibility with exceptional visibility to the bow and side fendering, as well as operations on the aft deck.

Length, overall (excluding fenders): 34.3 m

Beam, molded: 11.2 m

Depth, least molded: 5.22 m

Maximum draft (navigational): 4.61 m

Gross Tonnage: 495

Main tank capacities at 100%:

Fuel oil: 105 m3

Potable water: 43 m3

Ballast: 43 m3

Fire-fighting foam: 12 m3