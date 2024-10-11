Two More 'Project Blue' Vessels Under Construction for American Cruise Lines

American Cruise Lines announced the construction of American Maverick and American Ranger, the seventh and eighth vessels in the company’s Project Blue series of small ships for the U.S. market. Both vessels are slated to begin cruising in 2026, directly following the 2025 debuts of American Patriot, American Pioneer and new riverboat American Encore (2026).

American’s Project Blue series began with four 100-passenger Coastal Cats introduced in 2023 and 2024. The newest Patriot Class ships, American Maverick and American Ranger (2026), and previously announced American Patriot and American Pioneer (2025), represent the latest iteration in the ongoing series. All 12 Project Blue ships are being built by Chesapeake Shipbuilding, the company’s affiliated shipyard in Salisbury, Md.

Accommodating 125 guests, American Maverick and American Ranger will be coastwise ships for sailing along the Eastern Seaboard, increasing the itinerary options for the company’s growing array of coastal cruises from Maine to Florida.

American Maverick and American Ranger will offer five decks with elegant interior design and 100% private balcony accommodations—56 staterooms, for both double and single occupancy. The fourth deck on both ships will house all-suite accommodations ranging from 420 to 620 square feet.

The ships will each feature a fifth deck Sky Lounge; an entire deck dedicated to relaxation and recreation, offering panoramic views, lounge seating, walking track and outdoor café. Both new ships will also feature an expansive main lounge and restaurant on deck one, with water views from every seat; a bow terrace and lounge on deck three; and an indoor fitness center on deck four.

American Cruise Lines runs a fleet of 100% U.S. flagged riverboats and small ships for fully-domestic river and coastal itineraries. When American Maverick and American Ranger begin sailing in 2026, the company will operate 24 small ships across the country.