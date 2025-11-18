UK Funds BlueNose Project to Develop Vessel Aerodynamic Retrofits

BlueNose, a London-based maritime innovation startup, has been awarded $460,000 through the U.K. Government’s Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC6) to advance aerodynamic efficiency concepts for commercial shipping.

The seven-month feasibility study, funded under the Department for Transport’s UK SHORE program and delivered by Innovate UK, will support Project WAVE and run until March 2026. BlueNose, working with lomarlabs, will develop inflatable and foldable wind-deflector modules aimed at reducing fuel use and emissions across the global fleet.

The project integrates algorithm refinement, data analysis and design strategy. Using fuel-consumption data from Lomar vessels combined with European satellite weather datasets, BlueNose will refine its shape-generation algorithm to optimize aerodynamic performance.

The work also includes a modular assembly strategy and engagement with classification societies to map out the approval-in-principle process, alongside hazard identification and pathway planning for onboard demonstrators.

BlueNose estimates potential fuel savings of up to 5% for large vessels. The retrofit is also expected to reduce particulate matter, NOx, SOx and CO, supporting improved air quality in ports and coastal regions.

Analysis indicates that operators of 8,000-TEU containerships could realize fuel-cost savings of close to $1 million per vessel annually. U.K. suppliers and manufacturers may benefit from increased demand for materials and composites, while ports could strengthen their position as hubs for clean-technology retrofit activity.

“This grant allows us to take the next practical step on our journey - a focused feasibility study where we test two aerodynamic module concepts, refine our algorithms, and map out the approval pathway with classification societies. The maritime sector is often seen as slow to change, but with support from CMDC6 and collaborators like lomarlabs and Lomar we can move quickly, gathering the evidence and insights that will bring aerodynamic retrofits from concept to reality,” said Léon Grillet, Co-Founder and CEO of BlueNose.

“Ship aerodynamics is sometimes overlooked in cargo vessel design. It is a small part of total resistance and propulsion power requirements but we are looking to make efficiency gains wherever we can find them. This initiative promises significant gains at an affordable cost. Improved aerodynamics also improve the thrust generated by wind-assisted ship propulsion (WASP) systems improving their ROI.

“This feasibility study will give us the evidence, the strategy, and the confidence to move quickly toward deployment. It’s exactly the kind of deep-tech collaboration that accelerates maritime decarbonisation,” added Stylianos Papageorgiou, Managing Director of lomarlabs.