UKMTO: Explosions Heard and Missiles Sighted Off Yemen

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Friday a vessel positioned approximately 60 nautical miles (nm) from Yemen's city of Al Hudaydah reported an explosion heard and missiles sighted a few miles from its position.

UKMTO added a further explosion at sea was sighted approximately 0.5 nm from the reporting vessel.

The crew and the vessel are safe, UKMTO said.





(Reuters - Reporting by Jana Choukeir and Tala Ramadan;Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)