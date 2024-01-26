Marine Link
Friday, January 26, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

UKMTO: Explosions Heard and Missiles Sighted Off Yemen

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 26, 2024

© Kalyakan / Adobe Stock

© Kalyakan / Adobe Stock

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Friday a vessel positioned approximately 60 nautical miles (nm) from Yemen's city of Al Hudaydah reported an explosion heard and missiles sighted a few miles from its position.

UKMTO added a further explosion at sea was sighted approximately 0.5 nm from the reporting vessel.

The crew and the vessel are safe, UKMTO said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Jana Choukeir and Tala Ramadan;Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Similar But Not Identical: How Digital Twins Can Serve Class and Designers

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week