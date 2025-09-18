Unapproved Modification Implicated in Engine Room Fire

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has released its report on the fire and subsequent loss of power on board the Finland registered roll-on/roll-off cargo ship Finnmaster at Hull, England.

At 2013 on 19 September 2021, a fire broke out in the auxiliary engine room on the Finland registered roll-on/roll-off cargo ship Finnmaster during departure from Hull, England. Finnmaster lost power, but the fire was later extinguished and the vessel safely re-berthed with the assistance of tugs. The auxiliary engine room was significantly damaged but there were no injuries.

The key safety issues identified were:

• The fire started after mechanical failures on one of the auxiliary engines allowed fuel to leak from a flexible hose onto a hot surface where it ignited.

• The flexible hose was installed in the fuel system during an unapproved modification and did not meet the required standard.

• A fault in Finnmaster’s emergency generator circuit breaker prevented it from supplying power to the emergency systems on board.

• The fixed carbon dioxide fire-extinguishing system failed to fully operate due to defects in the system.

• The crew’s response, affected by the loss of critical safety systems, was ineffective.

Recommendations have been made to the Finnish administration (TRAFICOM) to propose amendments to the IMO on the testing of emergency sources of power and radio communication equipment; and guidance on the testing of fixed fire-extinguishing systems. TRAFICOM is also recommended to provide guidance to the Finnish maritime industry on fire safety and define its policy for the training of people servicing fixed firefighting systems.

Finnlines Plc has been recommended to revise and update its training, response and defect reporting procedures.

RINA, the responsible classification society, has been recommended to propose to the International Association of Classification Societies that an urgent review be conducted into its procedural requirements for service suppliers conducting maintenance of fire protection systems. It has also been recommended to update the information and guidance it provides to its surveyors and propose to the International Association of Classification Societies guidance on the support provided to chief engineers.



