Unifeeder to Add Two More Methanol-powered Vessels

Unifeeder Group announced it has completed a long-term charter agreement for two additional methanol-capable container feeder vessels. This follows the agreement for two initial vessels announced in October 2023.

The latest agreement is in partnership with German-based ship owning group Elbdeich Reederei and Norwegian shipowner MPC Container Ships (MPCC), who are responsible for one vessel each. The 1,250 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) vessels, scheduled for delivery in 2026, will be deployed on Unifeeder’s European network.

In alignment with its parent company, DP World, Unifeeder collaborates with industry partners to address the challenge of renewable methanol supply. This requires off-take commitments to establish production at the scale needed to replace conventional fossil fuels within the industry.

Jesper Kristensen, Group CEO of Unifeeder Group, said, “Building upon our commitment to methanol-powered vessels last year, this marks another significant stride towards the green transformation of our fleet and operations. We anticipate the vessels to enter into operation in the next two years, advancing our steadfast commitment to sustainable solutions. We offer our customers alternatives that align with their sustainability journeys while making meaningful progress towards our own ambitious decarbonization goals.”

The investment in the two new additional ships further supports Unifeeder Group’s ambitious decarbonization plan. Unifeeder, part of DP World Marine Services, has committed to a 25% reduction of emissions by 2030 and to reach net-zero by 2050 with no new fossil greenhouse gas emissions.