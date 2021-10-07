Unifeeder Supplied with GoodFuels’ Biofuel in Rotterdam

Biofuels supplier GoodFuels and the feeder and shortsea company Unifeeder completed their first bunkering of sustainable marine biofuel in the Port of Rotterdam, the companies announced Thursday.

Under this new partnership, the shortsea container ship Elbsummer was bunkered with a blend of marine biofuel produced from 100% sustainable feedstock and marine gasoil (MGO) before starting its journey towards Helsinki, Finland.

This is the first bio-bunkering between GoodFuels and Unifeeder, and aligns with both companies’ ambition to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of European transportation and improve the environmental impact of the shipping industry.

GoodFuels’ sustainable marine biofuels reduce CO2 emissions by up to 90% well-to-exhaust, and eliminate SOx emissions almost entirely. Its entire portfolio of biofuels are 100% sustainable because they are produced from various certified feedstocks labelled as waste or residue.