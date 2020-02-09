Unique Group Acquires APAC Marine Unit

Integrated marine and subsea solutions provider Unique Group has announced the acquisition of the Australian-company Western Advance’s Marine Division.



The provider of services and solutions for the offshore, subsea and life support industries also announced the appointment of Chris Forde as its new regional vice-president.



Western Advance’s integration with Unique Group ties in with the Group’s strategy to enhance its portfolio of autonomous solutions for marine, offshore and subsea industry operations in the region.



Harry Gandhi, chief executive officer at Unique Group, said: “Over the years, Unique Group has built a strong presence in APAC offering survey equipment, buoyancy and ballast, diving and life support and on-site engineering products and services to our customers. The acquisition of the marine division of Western Advance, provides us with an established Australian presence, thus enabling us to add value to our clients in the area.



“In order to spearhead the Group’s strategic expansion plans, we have also appointed Chris Forde as Regional Vice-President for APAC. Under Chris’ leadership, the Group aims to see further growth and expansion across the region. Having previously held senior management roles with Schlumberger and Viking Seatech, Chris brings over 20 years’ experience in the subsea oil and gas industry and will be an undoubted asset to the Group.”



Mike Pugh, managing director at Western Advance, said: “In recent years Western Advance has worked in partnership with Unique Group in Australia developing and expanding the marine rental division, incorporating Unique Group’s specialist products into our existing offerings, and growing the range of world-class products offered to the Australian market.



“The sale of Western Advance’s marine division facilitates an established Australian chapter for Unique Group adding to their existing local presence in the USA, UK, South Africa, India, Europe, Middle East and Singapore.”