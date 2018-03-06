RCL's Mariner of the Seas Upgrades with Valmet

Valmet will upgrade the Damatic XDi automation system to a Valmet DNA system onboard the Mariner of the Seas cruise ship owned by Royal Caribbean International. With this upgrade, the operators of the machinery and air conditioning systems will have a modern and efficient Valmet DNA user interface, including a state-of-the-art history storage and data analyzing and reporting tools.

The order was included in Valmet's fourth quarter 2017 orders received. Valmet's delivery will take place in April 2018 and will be completed in late June 2018.



"Valmet has a long track record of supplying and "Valmet has a long track record of supplying and upgrading automation systems on Royal Caribbean's ships. With this upgrade of the Damatic XDi system, which has reliably served the ship since its installation in 2003, the control room and process controller parts of the system will be transformed to the latest Valmet DNA technology platform," says Per Syvertsen, Senior Technical Manager, Marine Automation Applications, Valmet.



Details about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's delivery includes the upgrade of the Damatic XDi automation system to the latest Valmet DNA technology. This encompasses a new Ethernet-based communication network, DNA Operate operator stations, a DNA Operate Trend and Event Archive (history station) with data analyzing and reporting applications, ACN CS industrial process controllers, as well as the installation and commissioning.



The Valmet DNA Operate Trend and Event Archive (DNA Operate TEA) is a functional extension to the control room that gives users access to trend and event history straight from the DNA Operate operator interface. This gives a whole new dimension to process operations, since a user can utilize collected process history with trends, replay, and alarm and event analyzing tools in an already familiar DNA Operate environment.



Valmet's efficient ACN industrial controller family ensures a dependable platform for all process controls and connections to external computer systems onboard the vessel.



A major benefit of the upgrade is that the I/O side of the Damatic XDi system can remain unchanged as this part of the technology is still supported for years to come.