U.S. Coast Guard Academy Offers Crisis Leadership Training

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy (USCGA) has announced an academic minor in Emergency Management and Crisis Leadership (EMCL).

The minor provides cadets with an opportunity to supplement their primary course of study with academic courses focused on concepts and applications relevant to emergency management. The minor provides interagency literacy and crisis leadership fundamentals which strengthens the preparedness of U.S. Coast Guard officers and improves their ability to respond to the increasing number of natural and man-made disasters.

The minor provides students of all majors the foundational knowledge in prevention, protection, mitigation, response, and recovery. This will provide essential preparation in crisis leadership to strengthen relationships with other governmental, non-governmental, and community partners.

The development of the EMCL academic curriculum grew from a partnership with the Office of Emergency Management at U.S Coast Guard Headquarters, identifying a need for officers with this type of knowledge and skillset.



