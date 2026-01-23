U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star Celebrates 50 Years, Begins Operation Deep Freeze 2026

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) began icebreaking operations in the Southern Ocean in support of Operation Deep Freeze 2026 and marked its 50th year of commissioned service Saturday by freeing and escorting a cruise ship trapped in pack ice.

The Australian-owned cruise ship Scenic Eclipse II contacted Polar Star at approximately 11 p.m., local time Friday after becoming beset in pack ice roughly eight nautical miles from McMurdo Sound. Polar Star’s crew conducted two close passes to break the vessel free, then escorted it approximately four nautical miles to open water.

Polar Star departed Seattle in November for its 29th deployment to Antarctica in support of Operation Deep Freeze.

Operation Deep Freeze provides logistical support for the U.S. Antarctic Program, which is managed by the National Science Foundation. The mission includes strategic and tactical airlift, airdrop, aeromedical evacuation, search and rescue, sealift, seaport access, bulk fuel supply, cargo handling, and other transportation requirements. These efforts enable critical scientific research in one of the most remote regions on Earth.

Polar Star’s role in Operation Deep Freeze includes breaking a navigable channel through miles of dense Antarctic ice to allow fuel and cargo deliveries essential for sustaining research stations and operations.

Commissioned Jan. 17, 1976, Polar Star is the nation’s only active heavy icebreaker and has served as a cornerstone of U.S. presence in the polar regions. For five decades, the cutter has executed missions ranging from Antarctic resupply and search and rescue to environmental protection and national defense.

Throughout its service life, Polar Star has completed dozens of Operation Deep Freeze missions and numerous Arctic deployments, defending U.S. sovereignty, securing critical shipping lanes, protecting energy and mineral resources, and countering our adversaries’ presence in the polar regions. Despite its age, the cutter continues to demonstrate heavy icebreaking capability, routinely operating in conditions few vessels can navigate.

“At 50 years old, Polar Star remains the world’s most capable non-nuclear icebreaker,” said Cmdr. Samuel Blase, Polar Star’s executive officer. “That’s a testament to the crews that have maintained it over the decades. With years of service left to give, Polar Star will continue to guide the way in the high latitudes well into the future.”

As the cutter undertakes another demanding deployment, its 50th anniversary underscores both the ship’s enduring capabilities and the professionalism of its crew.

“While the term ‘historic’ has lost meaning through overuse, there is no doubt that this is an amazing ship,” said “Capt. Jeff Rasnake, Polar Star’s commanding officer. ”Polar Star’s 50 years of service in the polar regions puts it in the discussion with other great Coast Guard icebreakers such as USCGC Glacier, whose record of Operation Deep Freeze deployments Polar Star matches this year.”

As Polar Star presses south through freezing seas and thickening ice, the crew carries forward a proud tradition of service. The 50th anniversary serves as both a celebration of the past and a reminder of the cutter’s ongoing role at the forefront of U.S. polar operations.

USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) crew members pose for a group photo while the cutter sits hove-to in the Ross Sea during Operation Deep Freeze 2026, Jan. 12, 2026. The cutter turns 50 years old on Jan. 17, 2026 amid Operation Deep Freeze, which is a joint service, inter-agency support operation for the National Science Foundation that manages the United States Antarctic Program. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum)