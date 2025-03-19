U.S. Coast Guard Interdicts 80,000 Pounds of Illicit Drugs

The Trump Administration's emphasis on border security is starting to pay dividents, as the U.S. Coast Guard reports that since January 21, 2025, it has interdicted more than 80,000 pounds of illicit drugs.



The Coast Guard’s achievement comes as U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) deployed two U.S. Navy warships to the southern border to support Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Coast Guard operations.



These U.S. Navy warships will operate in direct support of the Coast Guard and carry law enforcement teams that will enable them to shift to Coast Guard control during interdiction operations. As the Coast Guard hardens and sustains its operational posture, including the arrival of these U.S. Navy warships, it is fully integrated with DHS and the Department of Defense (DoD) through NORTHCOM and U.S. Southern Command.



Since January 21, the Coast Guard has tripled its forces operating on the southern border.