U.S. Coast Guard Orders Five Arctic Security Cutters

The U.S. Coast Guard has completed the award of contracts for 11 Arctic Security Cutters with the announcement that Canada's Davie Defense, Inc. will construct two Arctic Security Cutters at Helsinki Shipyard in Finland and three domestically.

The contract fulfills President Trump’s directive to rapidly expand America’s icebreaker fleet.

The Arctic Security Cutters will defend U.S. sovereignty, secure critical shipping lanes, protect energy and mineral resources, and counter foreign malign influence in the Arctic region.

A robust icebreaker fleet will enable the Coast Guard to control, secure and defend U.S. Alaskan borders and Arctic maritime approaches, facilitate maritime commerce vital to economic prosperity and strategic mobility, and respond to crises and contingencies in the region.

Delivery of the first Arctic Security Cutter is expected in early 2028.

The contract follows two others awarded to Rauma Marine Constructions Oy in Finland and Bollinger Shipyards in Louisiana for the other six cutters.



