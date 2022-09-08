US Navy Orders Another Berthing Barge from Conrad

Conrad Shipyard has been awarded a $17,297,440 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously-awarded contract for the detail, design and construction of one additional Yard, Repair, Berthing, and Messing (YRBM) craft.

YRBM barges provide a temporary home away from home and workplace for service men and women whose vessels are in port for repairs and/or maintenance. Conrad said its design incorporates functional spaces which allow the sailors to work, sleep and eat comfortably.

Work will be performed in Amelia, La., and is expected to be completed by September 2024.

The YRBM barge is an ABS A1 Accommodation Barge with a 151’-4” x 49’-4” x 14’ footprint. The vessel provides pier side living accommodations capable of berthing 199 mixed gender personnel, messing for 300 personnel, and includes spaces for medical offices, classrooms, workspaces, laundry rooms, storerooms, and lounge areas.