Saturday, May 20, 2023
US Navy Sends Ship to Evacuate Americans from Sudan

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 1, 2023

File photo: USNS Brunswick (T-EPF 6) (Photo: Joshua Fulton / U.S. Navy)

The United States has sent a Navy ship to Sudan to help evacuate American citizens who have been stranded in the country since fighting broke out earlier this month, two U.S. officials told Reuters.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the USNS Brunswick, a fast-transport vessel, was in Port Sudan temporarily. One of the officials said hundreds of citizens are likely to be evacuated on the vessel.


(Reuters - Reporting by Idrees Ali, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

