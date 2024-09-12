US Navy Sets November Date for USS Nantucket Commissioning

The U.S. Navy has set November 16, 2024, as the date of commissioning of future USS Nantucket (LCS 27), a Freedom-variant littoral combat ship.

The commissioning will take place at Charlestown Navy Yard in Boston, Massachusetts.

The naming of LCS 27 honors the rich heritage of the people of Nantucket and the maritime legacy that the island represents.

As the sponsor of LCS 27, Polly Spencer, the wife of the 76th Secretary of the Navy, will lead the time-honored Navy tradition of giving the order during the ceremony to ‘man the ship and bring her to life.’

At that moment, the crew will hoist the commissioning pennant, and Nantucket will become part of the fleet.

Nantucket will be the 14th Freedom-variant littoral combat ship and the fourth ship to bear the name.

Following its commissioning, Nantucket will depart Boston for its homeport assignment of Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida.

Nantucket is a fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-shore and open-ocean environments.

LCSs like Nantucket will integrate with joint, combined, manned, and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.