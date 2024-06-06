USCG Seeks Feedback on Training Requirements for New Fuels

The U.S. Coast Guard is seeking public input on the training and experience requirements necessary for mariners working aboard vessels using alternative fuels, including methyl/ethyl alcohols, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), fuel cells, batteries and ammonia.

Recent newbuild statistics show that owners of commercial vessels are embracing alternative fuels as a means to reduce emissions of nearly all types from their operations.

As new ships using alternative fuels come into service, mariners need to be prepared to effectively take on their duties and responsibilities associated with these new fuels. Cognizant of the gap between the time ships using alternative fuels come into service and the development of seafarer training regulations, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Sub-Committee on Human Element, Training and Watchkeeping (HTW) has agreed that the development of interim guidance for seafarer training is necessary and should be developed concurrently with the operational and safety requirements for these ships.

The Coast Guard's National Merchant Marine Personnel Advisory Committee (N-MERPAC) will meet virtually June 11-12 to develop recommendations that the Coast Guard will use to develop national training guidance and U.S. positions during IMO negotiations.