Valmet Books Methanol Retrofit Order for Two CMA CGM’s Container Ships

Finland-based Valmet has been selected CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding in China to deliver automation solutions for methanol fuel conversion projects aboard two CMA 9300SHI container ships.

The vessels will be upgraded at CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding in China for the French operator CMA CGM.

The delivery includes applying a methanol control system and a methanol safety system.

The order, whose value has not been disclosed, was included in Valmet’s orders received of the second quarter 2024.

“This is Valmet’s first automation retrofit order in the Chinese marine market. We are delighted to be selected for this project. Valmet has a long history in marine and know-how in methanol fuel retrofits. We will continue to support CMA CGM to stay competitive in the global shipping market and strengthen our cooperation with QBS,” said Curry Qian, Senior Manager, EPS Sales, Automation Systems, Valmet.