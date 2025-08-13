Van Oord Completes First Bio-LNG fuel Bunkering

Van Oord’s trailing suction hopper dredger Vox Ariane has completed its first bunkering of Bio-LNG on the Elbe in Germany.

As the first marine contractor to have its climate targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), Van Oord is actively investing in decarbonization solutions. Transitioning to alternative fuels such as Bio-LNG is a key part of the strategy.

Bio-LNG is produced from sustainable biobased feedstocks, including municipal organic waste and agricultural residues. By adopting Bio-LNG, Van Oord not only aims to reduce CO₂ emissions but also to stimulate the development and wider availability of sustainable biofuels.

The bunkered fuel was verified by the ISCC EU certification scheme to ensure compliance with the European Union’s requirements for sustainable fuels. ISCC EU also covers additional ecological and social requirements that go beyond the requirements of RED III.

Van Oord is committed to science-based emission reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement on the levels needed to limit global warming to well below 1.5 degrees. To achieve these ambitious goals, Van Oord is investing in sustainable technology, zero-emission electric equipment and alternative fuels.

In addition to modernizing its fleet and equipment, Van Oord is actively working with clients and partners worldwide through its Sustainable Supply Chain Programme, supporting a shift to greener products and services.



