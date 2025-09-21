Van Oord Gasket Wins Safety Award

Van Oord has been awarded the IADC Safety Award 2025 during the Annual General Meeting of the International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) in Stockholm, Sweden.

The award recognises Van Oord’s newly designed gasket that significantly reduces the risk of injury during pipe assembly.

When connecting the flanges of steel reclamation pipes, a paper gasket is placed in between to seal the gap. When using traditional gaskets, workers have to hold the gaskets in place during the sealing process, creating a potential risk of finger injuries. With Van Oord’s redesign of the gaskets to add ‘ears’, personnel are now able to keep their fingers further away from the flanges, therefore significantly reducing the risk of injuries while connecting reclamation pipes.

For each 12-metre section of reclamation pipe, a gasket must be placed. With kilometres of reclamation pipes being connected annually by the global dredging industry, this small change in design can have a huge impact in reducing the risk for personnel involved in this activity. With this solution, the gaskets themselves remain the same and only a small change in design was needed.

“Ensuring the safety of workers when assembling reclamation pipes is a challenge all too well known among IADC members. This solution may sound simple at first, but the impact is significant. With up to kilometres of pipes requiring assembly every day on projects across the globe, elegant solutions like the Van Oord gasket design can really make a difference. With this design, Van Oord hope that they and other companies can avoid cases of serious injury and at the same time cut down on lost work time,” said René Kolman, Secretary General of IADC.



