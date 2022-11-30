Van Stee Offshore Orders Multi-purpose Workboat from Damen

Van Stee Offshore has ordered an 80-meter Multibuster 8020 ultra-shallow draught, multi-purpose workboat from the Dutch shipbuilder Damen.

According to Damen, Van Stee’s Multibuster 8020 is the first of a new class that combines the key elements of Damen’s Multi-Cat and Shoalbuster workboat classes, "to create a large-scale platform capable of undertaking a wide variety of projects in waters as shallow as three meters."

Damen says that, in addition to the shallow draft, the design's key features are "extensive deck space, ample accommodation, and high stability," which allows for larger cranes be installed on the ship than on other ships of the similar size.

DP2 dynamic positioning is standard, and the propulsion system includes a retractable tunnel bow thruster that ensures that two tunnel thrusters are available at all times for enhanced maneuverability. All third-party equipment is sourced from leading brands, Damen said, without going into details on which brands exactly.

The Multibuster, to be named Zwerver V, is expected to be delivered in 2023. Before its delivery, the vessel, construction of which started in 2020 in the UAE, is undergoing some custom modifications, including the addition of a four-point mooring system, the installation of a pedestal to take a large offshore crane, and boat landing facilities for crew transfer vessels.

The navigation and communication systems are also being upgraded, along with the HVAC systems, to equip it for high latitudes as well as tropical conditions.

Per Damen, the vessel will be able to serve the offshore renewables and oil & gas sectors performing duties ranging from anchor-handling and towing to ROV operations, as well as cable laying and beach pulling.

The Multibuster, the shipbuilder said, is expected to be in demand for nearshore operations. The vessel is built to ground out on the beach for tasks such as cable landings and shore approaches, the company said.