VARD Offshore Patrol Vessel Design Gets ABS AiP

ABS has granted Approval in Principle (AIP) to VARD Marine for its 115-meter offshore patrol vessel (NGOPV) design.

The VARD 7 115 NGOPV caters to a range of mission requirements, including air, surface, and sub-surface surveillance and engagement capabilities.

The vessel arrangement offers a multi-mission bay and a set-down area for containerized mission payloads, with a configuration that can be tailored to meet a variety of mission objectives, ABS said.

The vessel, which is to be unveiled at the Defence and Security Equipment International Show in London, was evaluated in accordance with the ABS Rules for Building and Classing Light Warships, Patrol and High-Speed Naval Vessels.