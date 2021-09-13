Marine Link
Thursday, September 23, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

VARD Offshore Patrol Vessel Design Gets ABS AiP

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 13, 2021

ABS has granted Approval in Principle (AIP) to VARD Marine for its 115-meter offshore patrol vessel (NGOPV) design.

The VARD 7 115 NGOPV caters to a range of mission requirements, including air, surface, and sub-surface surveillance and engagement capabilities. 

The vessel arrangement offers a multi-mission bay and a set-down area for containerized mission payloads, with a configuration that can be tailored to meet a variety of mission objectives, ABS said.

The vessel, which is to be unveiled at the Defence and Security Equipment International Show in London, was evaluated in accordance with the ABS Rules for Building and Classing Light Warships, Patrol and High-Speed Naval Vessels.

Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News