Vard Picks Brunvoll to Supply 30 Thrusters for SOV Newbuilds

Maritime system supplier Brunvoll has signed a contract with Vard to deliver a comprehensive package of propulsion and maneuvering thrusters for five Walk-2-Work (W2W) Service Operation Vessels (SOVs).

Brunvoll’s delivery for each vessel consists of two azimuth propulsion thrusters, two retractable azimuth thrusters, and two tunnel thrusters.

The vessels will also feature Brunvoll’s Propulsion and Thruster Control system, BruCon PTC, for efficient and accurate maneuvering.

Featuring VARD 3 32 design, will have a length of 88 meters and the capacity to accommodate a crew of 190 persons.

The five vessels will be built at Vard’s shipyard in Vung Tau, Vietnam, and are scheduled to be delivered between the second half of 2027 and early part of 2028.

The vessels are being built for an undisclosed international owner.

“We’re pleased to once more partner with VARD on a series of state-of-the-art vessels- Our propulsion and manoeuvring systems are designed to ensure reliable and efficient operations for these vessels, and we look forward to supporting their success,” said Bernt Rune Riksfjord, VP Sales at Brunvoll.