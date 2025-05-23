Vega-Reederei Recieives First Vessel of New Next-Gen Coasters

The Hamburg-based Vega-Reederei, a family-owned shipping company founded in 1919, has officially taken delivery of the first vessel of its new series of next-generation coasters: the 3,800 dwt MV VEGAPETRA.

The ship was delivered on May 21 by Yahua Shipyard in China and marks the beginning of a steady monthly delivery program. Parallel vessels are currently under construction at HRDD Shipyard, also located in the greater Shanghai region.

With nine vessels scheduled alone for delivery within the next nine months, and more units in planning, the German company is executing a focused re-entry into the European short-sea shipping market.

At the heart of this re-entry strategy is a purpose-built design based on a new Dutch Conoship platform, adapted to a slightly bigger 3,800 dwt configuration. The combination of an entirely new hull design with diesel-electric propulsion leads to 40% fuel savings versus legacy tonnage without compromising on speed performance. Biofuel can be used.

Beyond its fuel saving, the vessel can be altered in the future for further ESG compliance:

Reserve space for a 20-ft battery container

Wind-assist technology Ventifoil prepared

Design-ready for eventual replacement of deck gensets with hydrogen or battery modules

The European short-sea fleet is aging rapidly: in the critical 2,600–4,600 dwt segment (1,043 vessels), 43% are over 30 years old, with an average age of 27. Upcoming EU regulations will pose a significant challenge to these aging tonnages, making immediate renewal efforts essential.

Looking ahead, Vega is actively pursuing industrial partnerships, charter agreements, and JV opportunities across Europe. The MV VEGA PETRA and her first three sister ships will be time-chartered to Danish operator Echoship, and renamed under their brand, with MV Echo Petra arriving in Europe later this year.