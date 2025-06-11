Vertom’s Four New Cargo Ships to Sport Wärtsilä Hybrid Propulsion Solution

Technology group Wärtsilä has secured a contract to supply an integrated hybrid propulsion solution for four new 10,700 DWT geared tween decker vessels being built for Dutch ship owner and maritime service provider Vertom Group.

Combining the Wärtsilä 25 medium-speed four-stroke engine with a hybrid propulsion drive train with PTO/PTI/PTH, the package is designed to optimize vessel propulsion efficiency, while enabling sailing modes on batteries without using combustion power.

The 10,700 DWT series complements Vertom’s ongoing fleet renewal program and commitment to sustainable shipping.

The full scope of Wärtsilä’s supply includes the Wärtsilä 25 engine, NOx reducer, gearbox, controllable pitch propeller (CPP), transverse thruster, and the Wärtsilä ProTouch remote propulsion control system.

Through the combined optimization of the propeller, power supply and hull, these vessels will be able to achieve high efficiency and enhanced performance.

In addition, all four vessels will be equipped with Wärtsilä EcoControl, which will further enhance the vessel power and propulsion system to balance the most efficient fuel consumption.

The vessels are expected to be delivered in 2027 and 2028. Once delivered, the vessels will be deployed on the Europe Caribbean Line (ECL), in partnership with Vertraco Shipping, also part of Vertom Group.

“After the success of the diesel-electric propulsion concept in the short-sea sector, Vertom has once again embraced the challenge, this time for vessels with a transatlantic sailing profile.

“The Vertom 10,700 design seamlessly integrates cutting-edge innovation with an economically viable approach, with a strong focus on reducing the carbon footprint. We are grateful for the collaboration and support from Wärtsilä, who are committed to contributing to this project,” said Thomas van Meerkerk, who is responsible for Business Development & Innovation at Vertom.

The vessels have been designed by Groot Ship Design and are under construction at Chowgule Shipyards in India.

Groot Ship Design took the original wishes of Vertom and created the initial design. The project is also supported by Eekels Technology as the specialist for E-power & Drive systems and as the dedicated system integrator.

The Wärtsilä and Eekels Technology scope was integrated into the final design, with the combined team working together on the integration and further optimization of the performance of the vessels.