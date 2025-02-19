Veson Nautical Opens Dubai Office

Veson Nautical (Veson) opened a new office in Dubai as part of an enhanced commitment to one of the world’s most important shipping hubs.

This expansion is aimed at bringing Veson closer to its growing regional client base and reinforcing its role in shaping the future of maritime technology and data solutions in the region.

Veson CEO John Veson traveled to Dubai to open the new office, and the occasion was marked by the company staging the inaugural ‘Veson Nautical Dubai Forum & Networking Event.’ Held at the Sofitel JBR hotel, the event brought together over 60 clients and guests to discuss a range of regional and global issues affecting the maritime industry.

In addition to an in-depth question and answer session with John Veson, the topics discussed included the future-proofing of Gulf shipping, the global impact of AI technology, and the impact of new regulations on ship asset valuations. Veson’s Dubai office, which is located at Uptown Tower in the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), will serve as a key hub for client engagement, implementation support, and industry collaboration.