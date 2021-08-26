Veth Propulsion Now Available Throughout North America

Veth Propulsion’s portfolio of products, including azimuth rudder propellers, thrusters and marine electronics, will now be fully available across North America, parent company Twin Disc announced. The equipment will be offered through Twin Disc’s Authorized Sales and Service Providers.

“Increasing the availability of Veth Propulsion’s products in North America strategically expands our market opportunity within the marine industry,” said Tim Batten, vice president, sales, Twin Disc, provider of power transmission technology for marine and land-based applications. “The broad and complementary product portfolio provides added value to new and existing customers.”

Palmer Johnson Power Systems will represent Veth Propulsion by Twin Disc in the Western United States, as well as Western Canada. Great Lakes Power Systems will represent Veth Propulsion in the Eastern United States. Sewart Supply will continue to represent the line of products in the Gulf Region. Marindustrial will continue to represent the line of products in Eastern Canada.

The Netherlands-based Veth Propulsion, acquired by U.S.-based Twin Disc in 2018, has a long history installing its products in commercial vessels, both inland and offshore, as well as in pleasure craft and military vessels. The company engineers and manufactures azimuth rudder propellers, thrusters and marine electronics, and is a supplier and servicer of diesel engines and generator sets.