VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs Mariner with Stroke-like Symptoms from Tanker off Galveston

The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a crew member from a tanker vessel approximately 11 miles off Galveston, Texas, Wednesday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a call at approximately 9 a.m. from Anthony Veder's Coral Furcata LNG carrier stating a 48-year-old male crew member was experiencing stroke-like symptoms.

Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew launched with emergency medical services personnel aboard to assist.

"The boat crew arrived on scene but was unable to conduct a transfer because the ailing crew member was no longer ambulatory. A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew diverted to assist," the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the crew member, and transported him to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in stable condition.