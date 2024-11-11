VIKING to Service FAIN’s Marine Fire Systems and Equipment

Marine safety solutions provider VIKING Life-Saving Equipment and firefighting systems supplier FAIN have signed an exclusive worldwide agreement for VIKING to provide certified services for marine fire systems and equipment delivered and installed by FAIN.

FAIN supplies the full spectrum of firefighting systems for marine use, including CO2, foam, DP, water-mist, sprinkler, alternative gases and more.

Headquartered in Yangsan, South Korea, the company is a major supplier to shipyards in China, Korea and Japan – the world’s three largest building countries.

Under the agreement, VIKING will offer the full portfolio of FAIN spare parts for customers all over the world as the sole party approved and certified to service and maintain systems supplied by FAIN, while its technicians will be approved to service, inspect and replace such systems.

“This is a global partnership which reflects the shared vision and commitment of our companies to deliver high-quality marine fire safety worldwide, based on built-in equipment performance and unrivalled shipping and offshore service capability,” said William Gielen, Global Service Director - Marine Fire, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment.

“VIKING is FAIN’s trained and trusted global marine fire service provider that will service their customers equipment wherever they are in the world. Also, VIKING can assist FAIN’s customers with crew training and familiarization on our systems,” added Tommy Jun, COO with FAIN Korea.