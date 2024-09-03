Vita Delivers Electric RIB to Newport Harbor Department

VITA Power announced it has delivered all-electric Vita Seal rigid inflatable boat (RIB) to the City of Newport Beach, marking the electric marine technology company's first sale to a public agency.

The RIB will join the Harbor Department’s existing fleet of three boats and assist with patrols and towing and pushing vessels that need assistance or have broken away from moorings.

According to VITA Power, its Vita Seal is suited for marine-based industries and harbor patrol law enforcement agencies, offering up to 10 hours of continuous operation at reduced speeds. The Seal’s instant high torque and Vita's proprietary responsive controls ensure complex maneuvers can be executed with ease, providing maximal towing and pushing force even at low revolutions per minute. In addition, its fast DC charging capability ensures a full charge in less than an hour.

Harbormaster Paul Blank said the new boat is “a giant step toward a greater commitment to water and clean air in Newport Beach. . . It’s incredibly appropriate that the first all-electric worker vessel is also where the first all-electric recreational vehicle – The Duffy – was invented more than 50 years ago."

The city has a history of early adoption and support of electric boats as the home to Duffy, the first modern electric boat ever invented. Newport Harbor will also be the first in Southern California to have an electric charging station for vessels. The public charging location will be in Marina Park, where there are already two charging stations for land vehicles. A second station is planned for Avalon on Catalina Island.

Tanguy de Lamotte, Vita CRO for North America, said, “Vita is pleased to deliver its first public agency sale of an electric boat to the City of Newport Beach. The city’s adoption of the Seal as a harbor patrol boat will boost awareness and market growth for electric boats and showcase the workhorse capabilities and eco-benefits of electric boating.”

This sale marks Vita's ongoing expansion in the U.S. market, following the recent Seal delivery to Bill Foss and SeaDog electric boat delivery to WestPoint Marina in Redwood City, California. Vita said its customers benefit from key incentive programs including the Commercial Off Road Equipment (CORE) Voucher Program pioneered by the California Air Resources Board (CARB).