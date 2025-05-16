Marine Link
Vitol Brings Bunkering by Barge to the West Africa Market

May 16, 2025

Vitol has started supplying bunkers by barge to the West Africa region, with initial deliveries of VLSFO and MGO and plans to expand to offer the full spectrum of marine fuels.

Bunkering by barge offers flexibility of location, taking place wherever there is a need, including Dakar and offshore Lomé.

Adding to the already significant bunkering offer, this latest expansion means that Vitol bunkers now serve customers in locations across Asia, Australia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East and North America.

