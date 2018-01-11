Marine Link
Friday, January 12, 2018

Port Saint John Cargo Volume up 15%

January 11, 2018

Photo: Port Saint John

Photo: Port Saint John

 Year-over-year total cargo tonnage at Port Saint John, Eastern Canada’s largest port by volume, increased by over 4 million metric tonnes in 2017.  Overall cargo tonnage handled for the year 2017 was 30,458,422 metric tonnes, a 15% increase over 2016.

 
All cargo sectors, aside from the anticipated exception of containers, experienced significant gains in 2017.  Additionally, the loss experienced in containerized cargo was lessened due the introduction of a new weekly container service by CMA CGM in 2017.  This second global container service joined MSC who have been calling Port Saint John on a weekly basis since 2012.
 
“Our significant increase in tonnage for 2017 is attributable to the success of our stakeholders in the bulk sectors (dry, liquid and breakbulk) as well as our first year of operations with DP World at the multi-purpose cargo terminals on the West Side.   The DP World partnership blends their global reach and influence together with our terminal modernization project to achieve the common objective of continued growth and a bright future for the Port and its supporting port service community,” said Jim Quinn, President & CEO of Port Saint John.
 
“The work of the entire port community contributes to local economies across our Province.  Products from all corners of the Province are shipped to the Port using New Brunswick truckers, rail and roads. The Port opens the global marketplace to New Brunswick producers,” added Allen Bodechon, Chair of the Board of Directors for Port Saint John. “On behalf of our Board and the management and staff at Port Saint John we congratulate our stakeholders on a successful year.”
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News