Volvo Penta, Danfoss Power Solutions Partner on Marine Electrification

Volvo Penta and Danfoss’ Editron division have signed a partnership agreement that will drive the transformation towards sustainable power solutions within the marine industry.

“We’re excited to officially join forces with Volvo Penta,” says Kimmo Rauma, vice president of Danfoss’ Editron division. “Ultimately, we want to create a sustainable solution and find the ideal fit for the market. The marine sector urgently requires zero-emission solutions that offer ultimate maneuverability, precision, and comfort capable of operating in robust commercial marine environments. Together, the two companies have the winning combination of skills and technology to create unique solutions and drive sustainability in the industries they operate in.”



Danfoss’ Editron division is a leading manufacturer of electric and hybrid powertrain systems for heavy-duty and commercial vehicles and machines. The division’s Marine Business Unit focuses on delivering electric systems to ferries, workboats, and superyachts in the marine sector.

Volvo Penta is leader in the supply of power solutions to marine and industrial applications.

“Our vision is to become a leader in sustainable power solutions, where we are driving transformation on land and at sea towards a more sustainable society,” explains Heléne Mellquist, President of Volvo Penta. “We are thrilled to announce this partnership! By leveraging the strengths of both our companies we will be able to support our customers' transformation journey by providing world-leading electrified solutions.”



This isn’t the first time that Danfoss’ Editron division and Volvo Penta have cooperated. The pair have already teamed up on several world-first projects in the marine sector – including one of the UK’s first hybrid crew transfer vessels for long-term Danish customer MHO-Co and windfarm operator Ørsted, as well as the first-ever fleet of commercial autonomous exploration vessels for marine robotics company, Ocean Infinity.

This expanded partnership is designed to support commercial marine customers’ transitions into electrified solutions and accelerate sustainability across the marine industry. Furthermore, this partnership will help set higher standards in the electrification of marine propulsion solutions.





Image courtesy Volvo Penda